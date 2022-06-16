Ecofoot’s CEO Is Latest Society Of Dyers And Colourists (SDC) New Technology Webinar Guest

BRADFORD, England — June 16, 2022 — The Society of Dyers and Colourists has announced its latest insightful industry webinar as part of a packed programme of online learning and knowledge sharing in 2022.

The fixture on Tuesday 28 June, at 2pm BST, will feature Jaime Gomes, Chief Executive Officer of innovative solution company, Ecofoot.

Jaime will be discussing Ecofoot’s latest technology – H2COLOUR – which acts as a preventative measure to stop the hydrolysis reaction during the dyeing process.

The SDC’s webinars are increasing in popularity, attracting participants from all over the globe to listen to high-profile thought leaders within the sector.

This webinar, titled ‘Sustainable dyeing of cellulosic fibres with reactive dyes by preventing hydrolysis and saving energy and water in the washing-off process’, is part of a new technology series that has recently attracted speakers from companies such as imogo, Colorifix, and Alchemie.

Dr Graham Clayton, Chief Executive of the SDC, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jaime to talk about this exciting new development. Our webinars have become a real gathering point, and meeting of minds, for sharing and discussing exciting new ways forward for our industry. We would love to see newcomers joining in these continuing opportunities.”

SDC members can log into the session for free. The fee for non-members is just £20.

Register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6466195321155139598

Posted: June 16, 2022

Source: The Society Of Dyers And Colourists