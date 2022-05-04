Upholstery & Trim International To Join Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)

ROSEVILLE, MN — May 4, 2022 — Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) is pleased to announce the Upholstery & Trim International Council (UTIC) with its members joining IFAI. UTIC membership is comprised of manufacturers and distributors of fabrics and accessories for applications in the automotive, marine, industrial and contract markets.

“We are so glad to have the Upholstery & Trim International Council and its members joining IFAI. The opportunity to integrate UTIC companies into IFAI’s existing divisions just makes sense and allows us to have a deeper connection to the upholstery and trim markets. Former UTIC members will receive full membership benefits and value as IFAI members,” says Steve Schiffman, IFAI CEO and president.

According to Brian Joyner, chairman of the Upholstery and Trim International Council, UTIC’s mission is to protect and advance the interests of businesses providing aftermarket products and services to all their markets. UTIC educates, informs, serves, and provides networking opportunities for companies that manufacture or distribute interior and exterior fabrics, associated hardware and other specialty products.

“The Upholstery and Trim International Council is extremely excited to join forces with IFAI. After an extensive search process, IFAI emerged as the clear winner. It is a well-run organization and offers many unique benefits to its members. Our executive committee felt that it will add tremendous value to our members. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership, starting with our annual convention in Las Vegas in November!” says Brian.

UTIC’s annual convention focuses on building relationships between the premier trim wholesalers and exhibitors in the auto industry. This year’s UTIC Convention is scheduled for November at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Stay tuned for more details to come on UTIC’s annual convention, check back at IFAI.com/events.

Posted: May 4, 2022

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)