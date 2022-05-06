Top Biden Administration Officials To Speak At U.S. Textile Industry Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC — May 6, 2022 — As the debate in Washington heats up around trade, the global supply chain crisis, onshoring and nearshoring, and tariffs, three top Biden administration officials are coming to speak to U.S. textile executives at the National Council of Textile Organization’s Annual Meeting on May 11.

The gathering of U.S. textile manufacturing CEOs, Western Hemisphere manufacturers, and policymakers in Washington will highlight a wide range of issues, from onshoring and nearshoring to domestic personal protective equipment (PPE) production, to China enforcement—all policies with far-reaching implications for the U.S. textile industry and manufacturing sector as a whole.

The open session will feature three top Biden officials, including: Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative; John Leonard, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Trade at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP); and Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, and Materials, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce.

Question and answer sessions will be open to NCTO members only; but as has been the case at previous annual meetings, NCTO officers will be available for media scrums as time permits.

May 11 Schedule of Events

10:00 – John Leonard, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Trade, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

10:30 – Fireside Chat with Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative

11:00 – Fireside Chat with Jennifer Knight, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Textiles, Consumer Goods, and Materials, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce

11:15 –“Lessons Learned: Adapting to COVID, Labor Shortages and Inflation” Panel Discussion

Gabrielle Ferrara, Ferrara Manufacturing

James McKinnon, Cotswold Industries

Ron Sytz, Beverly Knits

For Press Credentials, please contact Kristi Ellis at: kellis@ncto.org

Event Details:

DATE: Wednesday, May 11

(Please pick up credentials by 9:45 AM in Ballroom Foyer)

TIME: 10:00 AM

PLACE: Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St NW, Washington, DC

Posted: May 6, 2022

Source: National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)