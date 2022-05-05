Testing The Hand-Feel Of Functional And Outdoor Wear Has Never Been So Easy As With This Innovative Tactile Sensation Analyzer From emtec Electronic

LEIPZIG, Germany — May 5, 2022 — Whether the product is sportswear or sleeping bags, manufacturers of functional and recreational fabrics usually need to know how the material feels to the touch and compare results between samples. If it’s more elastic, for example, after using a certain processing technique, or softer after using a particular additive — this information aids in optimizing the comfort factor of the finished product. Ideally, the results should be delivered quickly, use minimal resources, and be as reliably close to the human perception of touch as possible.

Appearing for the first time at the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver, measuring device manufacturer emtec Electronic will be presenting a machine specifically for this purpose. Using an innovative measuring principle based on sound measurement, the easily portable TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer provides makers of textiles and nonwovens with an objective value for the handle and comfort of practically any type of fabric.

Unlike human testers, the TSA is able to differentiate between the haptic parameters softness, smoothness, and stiffness to arrive at an overall haptic impression of a material sample. In addition to the haptic, the TSA also measures the elasticity, plasticity, and hysteresis of a material, indicating, for example, how the material behaves when crumpled, pulled, or pressed.

“Because the human sense of touch is such a subjective experience, most of us – even professional testers – are unable to distinguish between haptic traits or place an objective value on how something feels,” explains emtec Global Marketing and Business Development Manager Alexander Gruener. “The TSA bypasses this shortcoming by providing quick data that have been shown in extensive trials to correlate nearly perfectly with the results of human hand-panel testing.”

Visitors to the Outdoor Retailer event in Denver are encouraged to stop by Booth 51073-UL and speak to emtec’s Global Marketing & Business Development Manager as well as the area sales manager for North America, Mr. Alexander Gruener, for more information or to request a demonstration.

Posted: May 5, 2022

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH