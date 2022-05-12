Teijin Automotive Technologies Breaks Ground For Huntington, Indiana, Facility Expansion

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — May 12, 2022 — Teijin Automotive Technologies broke ground today to expand the capabilities at its Huntington, Indiana, facility, adding a topcoat line and assembly area. These additions enhance the capabilities of the company’s Huntington facility, which currently include compression molding, bonding, water jetting, sanding, and priming.

Specifically, Teijin Automotive Technologies purchased 30 acres in the new Riverfork West Industrial Center and will be building a 164,400 square-foot facility on this site to house a new paint line and assembly capabilities. This facility will be located across Indiana Highway 9 from the company’s existing 350,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The new facility is expected to be complete, including all equipment installation, by December 2023, and will employ approximately 110 people when operations begin in April 2024, and more than 200 at full employment.

“As demand for our innovative, lightweight components continues to grow, we have the opportunity to add capabilities and capacity to meet current and future customer needs,” said Steve Rooney, Teijin Automotive Technologies CEO, and general manager of Teijin’s Composites Business Unit. “This site near to our existing Huntington facility made sense because there was land available, and we knew we could access a skilled workforce. We are grateful for the continued support and collaboration from the economic development teams from the State of Indiana, Huntington County, and the Huntington community.”

Teijin Automotive Technologies and its parent company Teijin Limited are making an investment of more than $100 million, including the land, building and equipment, to support future growth and maintain its competitive advantage. The Huntington area was selected for this expansion based on a number of factors, including the availability of a skilled workforce, proximity to a number of current and potential customer facilities in Indiana and surrounding states, and tax credits offered through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s EDGE Program (Economic Development for a Growing Economy).

Source: Teijin Automotive Technologies