Techtextil North America 2022 Exhibitor Preview: Michelman

CINCINNATI, Ohio — May 4, 2022 — Michelman will introduce visitors to Unyte® water-based surface modifiers for technical textile applications at Techtextil North America.

Unyte® helps customers optimize fabric performance, decrease environmental impact, and improve production efficiency. These products can be used on both woven and nonwoven materials used in the design of technical textiles and pre-preg fabrics to improve adhesion, binding, slip, processability, and chemical & heat resistance.

Available in a variety of formulations, Unyte helps users reduce or eliminate the use of harmful chemicals — such as fluoropolymers and formaldehyde — while offering other performance benefits to the fabric or application.

Unyte Bind offers multiple solutions that improve fiber-to-fiber adhesion.

Unyte Heat solutions provide heat resistance during primary and secondary processing and impart heat resistance in end-use applications.

Unyte Glide increases lubricity and slip and facilitates tow spreading of fibers in technical textile production. This series of products is also used as oversizing to improve release, drape, and fabric processability.

Unyte Grip promotes the adhesion between fibers and polymeric matrices, helping to improve various functional or mechanical properties.

Unyte Slip helps prevent fabrics, nonwovens, and pre-pregs that need to be stacked or rolled without sticking together.

Unyte Resist products provide excellent wet-out and moisture/chemical resistance to fabrics, wovens, and nonwovens.

Michelman will exhibit in booth #2405 at Techtextil North America. The show will take place May 17-19, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Posted: May 10, 2022

Source: Michelman