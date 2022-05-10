Standard Textile Recognized As A U.S. Best Managed Company

CINCINNATI — May 10, 2022 — Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 U.S. Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

This is the second consecutive year that the Cincinnati-based manufacturer has received the Best Managed Company distinction.

“It is such an honor for our company to be recognized among Deloitte’s US Best Managed Companies for a second consecutive year,” said Gary Heiman, president and CEO of Standard Textile. “I couldn’t be prouder of our One Standard team. During yet another challenging year for most businesses, our team has shown incredible resiliency and adaptability as well as an unwavering commitment to doing what is best for our customers and our communities. It really shows what a solid foundation and culture along with continued investment in people can achieve.”

Throughout the pandemic, Standard Textile has continued to put a strong focus on its purpose to inspire care, comfort and change in communities. In 2021, the company met its goal of supporting 80,000 showers by year end through Standard Textile Cares, its national program to combat homelessness. Standard Textile partnered with non-profit organizations across the United States that provide mobile shower services to people dealing with homelessness or insufficient housing, donating thousands of bath towels, wash cloths, shower curtains, and blankets to support an estimated 80,200 showers annually.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

Posted May 10, 2022

Source: Standard Textile