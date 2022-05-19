Standard Fiber Partners With weaveRIGHT® Technology For Exclusive License In Home And Hospitality Markets

BURLINGAME, CA — May 19, 2022 — Standard Fiber, one of the world’s largest suppliers to the home textile and hospitality markets, has signed an agreement with weaveRIGHT® Technology enabling the company exclusive rights to develop and distribute bath products made with the technology to the home retail and hospitality markets.

Developed by home textile veteran, Matthew Dalton, who was challenged by QVC to reinvent the towel in 2018, weaveRIGHT® Technology is a patented weaving process that unites 100% cotton loops with performance fibers in the ground of the towel. This innovative technique enhances absorbency, accelerates drying time, and provides an additional level of durability. The fast-drying time inhibits the growth of bacteria, therefore towels made with this proprietary weaving technology are inherently anti-microbial and eco-friendly.

“With our new weaving technology, we really do feel we met the challenge of reinventing the towel,” said Dalton, Owner, weaveRIGHT® Home. “We are excited about our partnership with Standard Fiber who lead in delivering quality and innovation in the bedding and bath category.”

“We are delighted that weaveRIGHT® has granted us the exclusive license of its truly groundbreaking technology,” said Chad Altbaier, CCO, Standard Fiber. “Aligning with this patented technology will bring our retail and hospitality partners many benefits consumers are looking for today – a compelling blend of performance and luxury, grounded in our @sustainovation philosophy”

Posted: May 19, 2022

Source: Standard Fiber