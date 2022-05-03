Milliken & Company Statement On Russian Sanctions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 10, 2022 — At Milliken & Company, we are compelled to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the appalling human suffering it has caused. We condemn violence and stand with all institutions and individuals calling for peace. We recently donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross for humanitarian aid and relief efforts in Ukraine and will continue to review how we can best support Ukraine moving forward.

Our sales into Russia are less than 1 percent of our total business. We continue to curtail our activities as the conflict has escalated. We do not have manufacturing operations or make any capital investments in Russia. Milliken fully supports and complies with the economic and financial sanctions implemented against Russia.

We have a responsibility to continue to supply essential ingredients to our customers who provide daily necessities such as safe food packaging and basic hygiene, health, and personal care items. We will always strive to act with integrity, a value core to our business, and to support our global community.

Posted: May 3, 2022

Source: Milliken & Company