KAVALAN And Epson PVC-Free Partnership Set To Inspire At Sustainability-Focused FESPA

TAIWAN — May 26, 2022 — At FESPA 2022, taking place in Berlin, Germany from May 31st – June 3rd, attendees will have the opportunity to see KAVALAN PVC-free materials in action. In a collaboration with Epson Europe B.V., KAVALAN Sunlight Weldable frontlit material will be printed live on the Epson stand in Hall 4.2-C30.

Epson will be showcasing products from the SureColor SC-R 5000 Series resin printer range and the SureColor SC-S Series eco-solvent printer range. Heather Kendle, Manager Product Management, LFP Business, Epson Europe B.V., comments: “Epson is delighted to be partnering with KAVALAN printing on PVC-free Sunlight Weldable frontlit material with the water-based resin ink SC-R5000L printer.”

This year’s FESPA Global Print Expo will include a significant focus on sustainability, as brands and businesses seek effective and innovative ways to implement environmentally-responsible practices. Many exhibitors are expected to showcase new sustainable solutions on their stands and the brand new Sustainability Spotlight feature ‘will provide useful, informative and actionable advice to address the needs of People, Planet and Profit’.

KAVALAN’s European Sales Director Rob Karpenko will be speaking at the Sustainability Spotlight, presenting a session at 14:00 on June 2nd entitled: ‘The Future is PVC-Free – Are You Getting Left Behind?’. The presentation will see Rob illustrate what it really means to take responsibility for the environmental impact of your business, covering the viability of corporate recycling infrastructure, the reality behind ”greenwashing”, and the distressing long-term effects of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as well as empowering attendees to embrace a greener future without compromising on profits or product performance.

Rob Karpenko comments: “As we prepare to convene in Berlin, it has been heartening to see so many exhibitors planning a strong focus on sustainability. As a leader in the battle to eliminate PVC and embrace robust, eco-friendly solutions, we are delighted to be partnering with Epson to demonstrate how thoughtful and meaningful green innovation throughout the wide-format value chain can deliver incredible results while substantially reducing environmental impact.

“I am also looking forward to sharing the KAVALAN story and the core values of our products with the FESPA audience during my Sustainability Spotlight presentation, and of course connecting with partners and customers from across the continent as we continue to strengthen KAVALAN’s presence in Europe.”

Elsewhere at the event, Filmolux will also feature KAVALAN PVC-free banner materials, further bolstering the manufacturer’s sustainable messaging and product range that will be on display on the Filmolux stand in Hall 3.2-C30.

Posted: May 26, 2022

Source: TAYA Groups