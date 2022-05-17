IFAI Selects Advanced Textiles Association As New Name

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — May 17, 2022 — Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) has chosen a new name, the Advanced Textiles Association (ATA), effective June 1.

The name change was approved in April with 85.6 percent of association members casting their votes to do so. Per our bylaws, a two-thirds affirmative vote of those returning ballots is needed for approval. The results were audited by Clifton Larson Allen.

“This is an exciting time for our great association,” said IFAI Chairman Amy Bircher. “President and CEO Steve Schiffman and his staff have worked hard to meet the needs of our members in finding a name that reflects the vision for our future while still honoring the past and recognizing the importance of our history.”

The new name, Advanced Textiles Association, reflects the evolving textile industry and is designed to position the association to meet the needs of its members and the industry as a whole. IFAI’s Board of Directors, staff and industry partners have been researching the IFAI brand for over a year, with the goal of ensuring the association is well-positioned for the future.

“There has been discussion about a name change for several years at the Board of Directors level,” said President and CEO Steve Schiffman. “We wanted a name that is more inclusive, easier to remember, and reflects advances in and the future of all the industries we currently serve and will serve in the future.”

That market research and discussion with members found the need for a new brand. After more than 40 years as IFAI, the updated name not only speaks to those core markets, but also reflects the fact that members are working in markets that may not be readily identified as “industrial fabrics.” We are working on rebranding to match our new name and we are excited to share it with the industry soon!

Visit and bookmark our new website URL Textiles.org on June 1, www.ifai.com will continue to be accessible during the transition to www.Textiles.org. Check back for updates on the launch of our new brand.

Source: IFAI