Cone Denim Launches Newest Community Collection Denim Supporting Mental Health Awareness Month

GREENSBORO, NC — May 19, 2022 — Cone Denim®, a global leader in denim authenticity and sustainable innovation for more than 130 years, is excited to launch its Mental Health Awareness Selvage Denim in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. This is the newest fabric within the Cone® Community Collection, a series of fabrics designed to support various causes and organizations that align with the values of Cone Denim. Cone will donate a portion of sales related to the newest selvage to the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of children and their families struggling with mental health and learning disorders.

“Cone is thrilled to be able to use its platform to make a positive impact,” said Cone Denim President Steve Maggard. “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by mental health challenges. Increasing awareness of the importance of child mental health and the resources available is more crucial than ever. We are excited to partner with the Child Mind Institute and support their efforts to give children and families the help they need.” He added, “We are always exploring new partnerships in an effort to support our customers and employees while also raising awareness and money towards significant social concerns of our time.”

This new Cone Community fabric is designed in an iconic Cone Denim 80’s-inspired construction in a bright Distilled IndigoTM shade with a green selvage ID to represent mental health awareness. This denim construction is engineered to be versatile for size, fit, and gender. Denim can be a very personal and even sentimental part of anyone’s wardrobe. It is Cone’s hope and inspiration to create fabrics such as the Mental Health Awareness selvage with meaning and purpose in mind as a way to deliver impactful messaging. Cone Denim has been committed to creating collections that support individual causes since 2019, with this newest green selvage being the fourth launch in the Cone® Community Collection.

Cone launched its Breast Cancer Awareness Collection with a nod to pink, partnering with the Alight Program, which provides financial, educational, and emotional support to women and families navigating diagnosis and treatment. Secondly, Cone released its Pride Selvage Community Collection, incorporating the rainbow colors of the pride flag and donating proceeds to the HRC Human Rights Campaign, a group that focuses on achieving equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Cone also created Clean Water selvage denim, a water-inspired design supporting efforts to end the global water crisis around the world. Proceeds benefit Water.org, a nonprofit organization that has transformed millions of lives by providing access to clean water. Cone’s commitment to minimize its water usage and lower environmental impact align well with Water.org and expand well beyond its Clean Water selvage fabrics.

Contact your Cone Denim representative or visit conedenim.com to learn more about this newest Mental Health Awareness denim and the rest of the brand’s Community Collections. Learn more about the Child Mind Institute at childmind.org.

Posted: May 20, 2022

Source: Cone Denim