CEMATEX Introduces Online Business Platform To Connect Global Textile Community 

BRUSSELS — May 25, 2022 — An online platform that allows ITMA 2023 participants to build connections, source technologies and solutions, share ideas and grow their business has been introduced by CEMATEX – the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers and owner of ITMA 2023.

ITMAconnect is the new one-stop sourcing platform and knowledge hub that complements the ITMA 2023 exhibition which will be held at the Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, from 8 to 14 June 2023. It will enable exhibitors, visitors and industry partners to start their engagements before the exhibition, make appointments for in-person meetings at ITMA 2023, and continue their discussions even after the exhibition.

Mr Ernesto Maurer, President of CEMATEX, said: “Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been exploring ways to add value to our participants in the digital space. We are excited that with the launch of ITMAconnect, we now offer the global textile community enhanced opportunities that extend beyond the physical exhibition. We hope exhibitors will make full use of this online platform to keep their contacts engaged while generating new leads to grow their business.”

Exhibitors will be able to pinpoint business opportunities in advance by allowing them to have access to ITMA 2023 buyers early. They will be assigned ITMAconnect digital spaces for them to present their company information, upload brochures and press releases, and showcase their products. They can also start their engagements with the smart messaging and video meeting feature, and schedule in-person meetings via the business matching tool.

ITMA exhibitor Mr Oscar Rius, CEO and Co-Owner of Rius-Comatex enthused: “As an online platform, ITMAconnect offers us even more value to our participation at ITMA 2023 as we can establish a brand presence all year round. It’s a useful platform for us to discover, target and reach out to more buyers, pre and post exhibition.”

ITMA 2023 exhibitors will automatically become ITMAconnect subscribers. There are several subscription tiers offering varied features to suit the needs of the exhibitors. Access to the platform for exhibitors to prepare their digital showcases will be available from 15 November 2022.

Similarly, visitors will enjoy a two-in-one offer to gain access to ITMA 2023 as well as the online sourcing platform when they purchase their badges. Online access starts from 8 March 2023.

After the close of the exhibition, ITMAconnect will be open to non-ITMA 2023 visitors who will be able to purchase an ITMAconnect visitor ticket to gain access to the platform from 15 June 2023.

Access to ITMAconnect for all ITMA 2023 participants will expire on 14 June 2026.

Ms Julieta Pagliuca, Project Manager of The Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (ABIT) shared: “It is great to learn that with ITMAconnect, we can now get in touch with ITMA 2023 exhibitors conveniently through the platform even before the exhibition. This will help our members plan their visits better since ITMA is such a big show and there are so many innovative technologies to explore.”

The ITMAconnect platform will also allow participants to access content all year round, making it the go-to knowledge hub for textile related content and events, including webinars, community forums and showcases by exhibitors.

Posted: May 25, 2022

Source: CEMATEX and ITMA Services