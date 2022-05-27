Bureau Veritas Grants Certification To TerraCycle For Recycled Claim Standard

TRENTON, N.J. — May 26, 2022 — Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services (Bureau Veritas), leaders in testing, inspection/audit, advisory and certification services, has contracted with international recycling leader, TerraCycle to provide conformity assessment services to verify the company’s recycling operations and adherence to the Recycled Claim Standard as published by the Textile Exchange.

“I am pleased to report that Bureau Veritas has granted certification to TerraCycle for the Recycled Claim Standard (version 2.0) for two of the waste streams in their US operations.” said Chuck Rogers, Americas Director, Technical Consulting and Supply Chain Solutions, Bureau Veritas. “TerraCycle’s demonstrated conformance to the Recycled Claim Standard is a testament to TerraCycle’s competence and commitment within the recycling industry.”

The Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) is a set of requirements implemented to achieve third-party certification of recycled input and chain of custody using metrics of material mass balance. To achieve this certification, Bureau Veritas audited TerraCycle’s current supply chain, recycling process, operational methods, and associated sub-contractors specifically for Mixed Flexible Packaging and Mixed Rigid Packaging for conformance to RCS.

“Starting in 2020, TerraCycle began working with Bureau Veritas to define, conduct, and complete independent audits of our US supply chain,” said Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “We have now received certification in the US for two major material categories and are working to replicate this process for additional waste streams globally throughout 2022. This certification by a global leader in their field is additional reassurance to our partners that the material sent to us is never used for waste to energy or buried in landfills.”

The relationship with Bureau Veritas allows for global scale and reach thanks to Bureau Veritas’ leadership position within the retail/consumer goods marketplace with test labs and auditors worldwide.

Posted: May 27, 2022

Source: TerraCycle, Inc.