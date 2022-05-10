Bolger & O’Hearn Introduces New Dual Action Repel-&-Release DWR, Plus Will Speak, At Techtextil NA 2022

FALL RIVER, Mass. — May 10, 2022 — The team from Bolger & O’Hearn (B&O) will be onsite, Booth 2906, at Techtextil North America 2022 in Atlanta next week to introduce the textile industry to the company’s latest innovation, Shell-Tech Dual Action — a Repel-&-Release technology that offers oil repellency, water repellency AND soil release. Techtextil North America 2022 takes place May 17-19 at the Georgia World Conference Center in downtown Atlanta. Visitors are welcome to stop by the booth on the show floor, #2906, to learn more about the company’s latest innovations. To set up an appointment, contact Shaun O’Hearn.

B&O will also showcase fluorine-free Shell-Tech Free at Techtextil North America 2022. Introduced last fall at IFAI Expo in Nashville, Shell-Tech Free is ideal for brands making the transition to fluorine-free durable water repellents. Shell-Tech Free provides the same repellency, wash durability and runability as a quality C-6 and has been engineered for both sustainability and easy application at the mill. Shell-Tech Free can be used on a vast array of end products.

B&O’s new Repel-&-Release technology, Shell-Tech Dual Action, is unique from other protective finishes available to the US textile industry in that it offers high oil repellency, stain release, oily soil release and spray resistance. Designed for easy application at the mill, Shell-Tech Dual Action is ideal for the uniform market, work wear, linens, military textiles and other textiles that are exposed to the elements, gasoline, oil, soil and rain.

B&O will also participate in a symposium at the show titled “Circular Economy and Sustainability.” Mohan Rao, B&O’s technical director, will sit on the panel presentation, which takes place Wednesday, May 18, 2:30 pm to 4 pm EDT. The presentation will focus on the various challenges faced when implementing sustainable practices – from materials sourcing to energy and water consumption to the elimination of hazardous chemicals and waste. Rao specializes in developing innovative fluorochemical technologies of different functionalities as well as fluorine-free, sustainable water repellents for various textile market segments.

“Our high performance finishes are manufactured in the USA and have been developed to meet the textile industry’s growing demand for high performance finishes that offer new levels of protection and sustainability,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president, B&O. “Consumers are asking for both and we are committed to helping our customers meet that demand.”

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn