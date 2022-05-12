Bemis Associates Announces Acquisition Of France-Based Manufacturing Company, Protechnic

SHIRLEY, Mass. — May 12, 2022 — Bemis Associates, bonding innovation and design partner to the world’s leading technical, performance, luxury, and lifestyle brands and a leading manufacturer of thermoplastic films, tapes, and adhesives for bonding announced today that it has acquired France-based manufacturing company, Protechnic.

Bemis and Protechnic have complementary products and technology as well as a strong alignment in their corporate values and culture. Protechnic’s focus on global growth and innovation aligns with Bemis’ business strategy of product portfolio and manufacturing footprint expansion. “This acquisition will allow Bemis to produce new and exciting products globally, specifically in the US, Europe and Asia where we have key manufacturing facilities,” said Mike Johansen, President, Bemis Associates. Additionally, it will allow Bemis to introduce Protechnic products to the apparel, industrial and consumer electronics markets on an international scale.

Protechnic’s CEO Emmanuel Roll said “By leveraging Bemis’ global footprint and Protechnic’s innovative products, we are confident we will accelerate the growth of the business around the world to better serve our customers in every region.”

The decision to acquire Protechnic was not purely market driven. Bemis CEO Steve Howard explains that the quality of Protechnic’s leadership, commitment to developing their people and their company values were key aspects that attracted Bemis to acquiring them because they align perfectly with the Bemis Way. “Our mission is to ‘Improve Peoples Lives’. These have always been more than words to us. We believe in Protechnic’s management team and that they hold these same values,” said Howard.

Protechnic has a very aggressive sustainability program. They have developed bio-based adhesives and continue to improve internal operations to eliminate waste into landfills which is directly in line with Bemis’ commitment to sustainability and environmental programs.

Protechnic will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bemis and will maintain their name, brand and leadership structure.

Source: Bemis Associates Inc.