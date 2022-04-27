ULTRAFABRICS Partners With MERCATO PLACE  To Bring Textile Samples To Designers Faster And More Sustainably

TARRYTOWN, N.J. — April 27, 2022 — Ultrafabrics, the animal-free performance fabric producer, is excited to announce its partnership with Mercato Place, an online resource where interior designers and architects can quickly access textile samples.

Offering a curated selection of fabric manufacturers, Mercato Place is an easy-to-use online resource library for specifiers to browse and order premium samples more efficiently, while minimizing their footprint.

“This partnership is important for Ultrafabrics because Mercato Place allows us to share our materials with a wider audience and there is also a sustainability component, which is in line with our vision of conserving resources and reducing our impact,” says A.R Swan, Marketing Director at Ultrafabrics.

Mercato Place carries the full breadth of Ultrafabrics’ samples, with in-depth information on each product that can be found through a simple search engine. This allows specifiers to get laser-focused on exactly what a product looks like and how it performs, while deftly navigating comprehensive industry compliance and standards. A.R. Swan adds, “As a global leader in 11 markets, Ultrafabrics’ products meet and exceed dozens of industry standards for performance, sustainability, and quality.

Mercato Place is a trusted tool to help customers easily navigate this and find a solution that gives them the tools to do their jobs efficiently.”

Mercato Place Founder and President Ray Sayers adds, “We are thrilled to count Ultrafabrics as one of our partner brands. Specifiers come to us because they know that they will find the best companies and the best products to choose from. Ultrafabrics is a leader in the industry and an integral part of the community we are building at Mercato Place.

Posted: April 27, 2022

Source: Ultrafabrics