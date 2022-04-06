Texprocess 2022: The Leading Trade Fair Is Back

FRANKFURT, Germany — April 6, 2022 — The garment and textile processing industry is looking forward with great anticipation to Texprocess, the leading trade fair for the sector, which will finally open its doors again in Frankfurt from 21 to 24 June 2022. “After three years have passed since the last Texprocess, the industry has a lot of catching up to do in terms of face-to-face communication,” said Elgar Straub,

Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies at the international press conference for Texprocess in Frankfurt. “Exhibitors want to show what innovations they have developed in the last three years. They have hardly had the opportunity to show these to a larger audience since the pandemic began. In turn, visitors are looking for solutions for more sustainable, more flexible and also more regional production. Accordingly, the expectations for Texprocess are enormous and linked to the hope that many necessary investments will be made. The pandemic has shown that no virtual meeting can replace face-to-face exchanges on site.”

Industry records significant increase in order intake

German manufacturers of Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies ended the year 2021 with positive figures. Incoming orders increased by 35 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year. In the sewing and garment technology sector, German machinery manufacturers were also able to increase exports in 2021 by 7 percent to 439 million euros. The most important export market from a German perspective was Poland, followed by the USA and France. Exports also recovered at European level in 2021. Exports from the EU countries as a whole rose by 8.5 percent to €1.356 billion. The most important markets for EU exports were Germany, the USA and Poland. “Companies’ order books are well filled after the pandemic-related slumps in 2020,” Straub said. “However, rising raw material prices, massive delivery delays for precursors, expensive and difficult transport conditions, and huge increases in energy costs continue to pose major challenges for many technology manufacturers. Added to this are now the unforeseeable consequences caused by the war in Ukraine. ”

VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies is the conceptual partner of Texprocess

Texprocess is the leading international trade fair for the processing of textile and flexible materials. From 21 to 24 June 2022, for the sixth time, international exhibitors will present to trade visitors at Texprocess the latest machinery, equipment, processes and services for garment manufacturing and textile and flexible materials. Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, and Heimtextil, the international trade fair for home and contract textiles, will be held parallel to Texprocess.

Posted: April 6, 2021

Source: VDMA