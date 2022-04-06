Techtextil North America International Pavilion Highlights

ATLANTA, GA — April 6, 2022 — This May, Techtextil North America, co-located with Texprocess Americas, will return to Atlanta for the first time since 2018 to reunite the technical textiles, nonwovens and sewn products industries. With travel restrictions easing across the globe, organizers are eager to welcome the return of international participants
German Pavilion
Techtextil North America will feature 37 companies representing the German textile, nonwovens, and textile-machinery industries. The pavilion is organized by The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), in cooperation with the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA), who together act as organizers of German participants at trade fairs, exhibitions and events abroad.
Exhibiting companies include:
- American Starlinger-Sahm
- American Truetzschle
- AUTEFA Solutions Germany
- Bachmann Kunststoff Technologien
- Brückner Textile Technologies
- Bullmer
- Devan Chemicals
- Dietze & Schell Maschinenfabrik
- Dr. G. Kast
- Emtec Electronic
- Georg Sahm
- H.u.W. Schmänk
- HERGETH
- Human Solutions of North America,
- ISRA Surface Vision
- J. Kaulhausen & Sohn Textiltechnik
- Kastilo Technische Gewebe
- Lucas America
- Maschinenfabrik Herbert Meyer
- MEHLER ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
- Merz Maschinenfabrik
- Monforts Textilmaschinen
- Monosuisse Germany
- Norafin Industries (Germany)
- OLBRICH
- PLEVA
- Polyvlies Franz Beyer
- Pulcra Chemicals
- RSG Automation Technics
- SACO Software and Consulting
- SIEBFABRIK Arthur Maurer
- SIMA
- Stäubli
- Stäubli Bayreuth
- Südwolle
- Tenowo
- The Filament Factory
Italian Pavilion
Organized by The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT) and the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Pavilion will feature 17 Italian machinery manufacturers involved in the production of machines for technical textiles.
Companies include:
- 4M Plants
- Aeris
- Arioli
- Computer House
- EmmeBi Impianti
- Fadis
- Flainox
- Guarneri Technology
- I.M.A.
- Kairos Engineering
- MCS
- Ramina
- Siltex
- Stalam
- Testa
- Willy Italiana
- Zanfrini
Turkish Pavilion
The Turkish Pavilion will feature four companies representing Turkey’s textile industry:
- Agteks Ltd.
- Elteksmak LTD STI
- Polteks Tekstil Makineleri San. Ve Tic. Ltd. STI
- Stillteks
In addition to pavilions, other countries represented at Techtextil North America include: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.
Advanced Pricing ends April 15th. Registration for Techtextil North America can be completed here: https://xpressreg.net/register/ttna0522/nav.asp?sc=PR3
Posted: April 6, 2021
Source: Messe Frankfurt North America