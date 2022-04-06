Techtextil North America International Pavilion Highlights

ATLANTA, GA — April 6, 2022 — This May, Techtextil North America, co-located with Texprocess Americas, will return to Atlanta for the first time since 2018 to reunite the technical textiles, nonwovens and sewn products industries. With travel restrictions easing across the globe, organizers are eager to welcome the return of international participants

German Pavilion

Techtextil North America will feature 37 companies representing the German textile, nonwovens, and textile-machinery industries. The pavilion is organized by The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), in cooperation with the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry (AUMA), who together act as organizers of German participants at trade fairs, exhibitions and events abroad.

Exhibiting companies include:

American Starlinger-Sahm

American Truetzschle

AUTEFA Solutions Germany

Bachmann Kunststoff Technologien

Brückner Textile Technologies

Bullmer

Devan Chemicals

Dietze & Schell Maschinenfabrik

Dr. G. Kast

Emtec Electronic

Georg Sahm

H.u.W. Schmänk

HERGETH

Human Solutions of North America,

ISRA Surface Vision

J. Kaulhausen & Sohn Textiltechnik

Kastilo Technische Gewebe

Lucas America

Maschinenfabrik Herbert Meyer

MEHLER ENGINEERED PRODUCTS

Merz Maschinenfabrik

Monforts Textilmaschinen

Monosuisse Germany

Norafin Industries (Germany)

OLBRICH

PLEVA

Polyvlies Franz Beyer

Pulcra Chemicals

RSG Automation Technics

SACO Software and Consulting

SIEBFABRIK Arthur Maurer

SIMA

Stäubli

Stäubli Bayreuth

Südwolle

Tenowo

The Filament Factory

Italian Pavilion

Organized by The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT) and the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Pavilion will feature 17 Italian machinery manufacturers involved in the production of machines for technical textiles.

Companies include:

4M Plants

Aeris

Arioli

Computer House

EmmeBi Impianti

Fadis

Flainox

Guarneri Technology

I.M.A.

Kairos Engineering

MCS

Ramina

Siltex

Stalam

Testa

Willy Italiana

Zanfrini

Turkish Pavilion

The Turkish Pavilion will feature four companies representing Turkey’s textile industry:

Agteks Ltd.

Elteksmak LTD STI

Polteks Tekstil Makineleri San. Ve Tic. Ltd. STI

Stillteks

In addition to pavilions, other countries represented at Techtextil North America include: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Republic of Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Advanced Pricing ends April 15th. Registration for Techtextil North America can be completed here: https://xpressreg.net/register/ttna0522/nav.asp?sc=PR3

Posted: April 6, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America