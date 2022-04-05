Techtextil North America 2022 Exhibitor Preview: Monforts Will Highlight Its Advanced Finishing And Coating Technologies

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — April 5, 2022 — Monforts will highlight its advanced finishing and coating technologies for the production of technical textiles at Techtextil North America, which takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from May 17-19.

The company and its US representative PSP Marketing, of Charlotte, North Carolina, will be part of the centrepiece VDMA German Pavilion at the show (Stand 1936 in Hall B3).

European-built Montex stenters have earned their leading position on the market for fabric finishing due to their robustness, reliability and economy. Existing technical textiles customers include manufacturers in the fields of home textiles, geotextiles, automotive fabrics, as well as functional materials. Dedicated Montex lines have also been supplied to producers of airbags, flame retardant barrier fabrics and spacer fabrics, as well as high-temperature filter materials.

“Technical textiles are extremely diverse in their end-use applications but the needs of the manufacturers of very different materials are still uniform in many respects,” says Monforts Managing Director Stefan Flöth. “Montex stenters provide maximum efficiency, the ultimate in flexibility and the ability to switch quickly from one fabric formula to the next. Many of our customers need to operate 24 hours a day over seamless shift systems.”

Energy prices

With energy prices continuing to go through the roof, an emphasis at Techtextil North America will be on the energy and heat recovery that can be achieved with Montex stenters, through features such as the MonforClean system, in which waste heat from the drying process is used to pre-heat the drying air. This results in a radical reduction in the conventional heat supply required. A range of further resource-saving and energy recovery options can be specified per individual line installation.

Advanced machine operation

With the highly intuitive Qualitex 800 visualization software, all article-specific settings can be stored and the formulations for thousands of treatment processes called up again at any time. Individual operators can also personalise their dashboards with the most important machine functions and process parameters.

“The easy to use HMI makes the operation of the line much simpler and cuts down the necessary training periods, while at the same time reducing the chance of human error,” observes PSP vice-president Alex Franco.

The Qualitex 800 system is available for the automatic and continuous operation of the company’s Montex stenters, as well as its Thermex continuous dyeing ranges, Monfortex shrinking systems and Montex®Coat coating units.

Versatility is the key

Monforts Montex®Coat coating units serve an equally diverse number of markets, including tents, tarpaulins and awnings, black-out roller blinds and sail cloth, automotive interior fabrics and medical disposables. Full PVC coatings, pigment dyeing or minimal application surface and low penetration treatments and solvent coatings (in explosion-proof conditions) with knife coating, roller coating or screen printing can all be accommodated with this system.

“Technical textiles are a key pillar of our production programme and North America is one of our major markets, which makes Techtextil North America a very important show for us,” Flöth concludes. “We are looking forward to reconnecting with customers old and new at this always-vibrant show.”

Posted: April 5, 2021

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG