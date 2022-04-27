Elevate Textiles Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April 27, 2022 — Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is excited to release its 2022 Sustainability Report. Elevate Textiles and its distinguished brands including American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann, and Safety Components report on recent actions to advance its commitments and updates to the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals.

Within the report, Elevate outlines progress on its Ten Threads of Sustainability, an internal program with a focus on driving sustainably sourced fibers, reduced water consumption, and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The Ten Threads guide sustainable decision-making throughout Elevate and support the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals. The 2022 Annual Report shares the company’s participation and leadership in global industry collaborations and alignment with the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles and highlights where Elevate’s actions directly support key UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) commitments.

“We continue to drive meaningful actions across our brands and operations. As a valued supply partner, Elevate and our brands are committed to understanding our customers’ sustainability objectives, while driving actions to achieve key targets, and doing our part to be good environmental stewards,” said Sim Skinner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Textiles. “We have many ‘wins’ to share and significant work still ahead.”

The 2022 Sustainability Report highlights Elevate’s progress and key achievements over the past year, including:

First global textile manufacturer to receive validation of its Science Based Target goals to include increasing the company’s ambition by raising reduction targets.

8.2% reduction in absolute greenhouse gases since 2019 (updated baseline year.)

Installation of the company’s first rooftop solar project in China, increasing uptake of renewable energy.

22.1% reduction of absolute global water usage since 2016.

Increased global alignment with the ZDHC Manufacturer’s Restricted Substance List (MRSL).

“We are pleased with the progress we have made since our last report as we ramp up our efforts to achieve our sustainability goals and support the sustainability strategies of our customers,” said Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer for Elevate Textiles. “We commit to take the steps necessary to meet our commitments and continue our collaboration and support of industry and global sustainability initiatives, ensuring accountability and transparency.”

To review Elevate’s full 2022 Sustainability Report and updates on other sustainable innovations, visit Elevate Textile’s website at www.elevatetextiles.com/sustainability.

