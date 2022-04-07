CORKonLINEN: Unique, Innovative And Compostable: THE Material For Leather Goods

BREST, France — April 7, 2022 — You all know about the planetary, animal and human problems that arise in the textile and leather goods industry. Today, leather is still dominant in these sectors. There certainly exists alternatives, however, 95%* of vegan products are made of PVC, Polyurethane / PU or in a mixture. All these materials have one thing in common: there is no way to recycle them, they then end up burned or on landfills.

The good news? By 2025, the vegan market will surpass the leather market*. Good news, but we can always do better to reduce our plastic consumption.

The solution to overcome these problems and this high demand? CORKonLINEN.

After more than a year and a half of research and development, RTFACT BRANDS offers you a new material: CORKonLINEN. A patented material, composed of only three elements: Portuguese cork, French linen and a water-based glue. A solution that breaks the codes and shakes up the world of textile.

CORKonLINEN is currently the only material with equivalent strength and technical properties than leather for the leather goods and textile sector, composed of 100% natural materials.

An innovative material for your bags, accessories or even shoes, which is the only one truly sustainable and responsible solution.

This material has been entirely designed in such a way that the impact on the environment is less: just like Portuguese cork, the linen, from the north of France, allows a totally natural culture, requiring no need of watering, pesticides or fertilizers.

RTFACT BRANDS has even thought about the end of life of the material, making it biodegradable and compostable, therefor offering a 100% green life. A true circular solution, truly sustainable and in compliance with the planet, animals and humans.

Posted: April 7, 2021

Source: RTFACT BRANDS