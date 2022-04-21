Coloreel Announces A Break-Through Order With Snuggle On The UK DTG Print Fulfillment Market

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — April 21, 2022 — Coloreel, with its unique technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand for more sustainable and creative embroideries, announces a new order to Snuggle, one of UK’s leading & largest DTG print fulfillment companies based in Peterborough.

The deal is announced a few days before the Printwear & Promotion trade show in Birmingham where Coloreel is exhibiting together with distribution partner AJS Embroidery Services Ltd. You can see and experience the Coloreel technology live in booth nr K40, between April 24-26th.

Sven Öquist, VP Sales at Coloreel Group AB comments:

“We are very excited that Snuggle UK has decided to expand their print fulfillment offering by investing in the Coloreel technology and our products for more sustainable and creative embroideries. It’s another proof that our offering is a perfect match for the most successful print fulfillment and print on-demand companies.”

Shabbir Maimoon, Director Snuggle UK comments:

“As a digital printer we can see the changes in the industry and customers requiring innovative printing solutions to offer as large a colour gamut as possible. Coloreel brings embroidery to the modern age by removing the shackles of colour limitation and allowing suppliers to embroider garments in full colours, gradients and true to how customers would like to see their logos/artwork represented. It’s exciting to be able to work with Coloreel and be one of the first to offer this innovative solution to an age old problem.”

Posted: April 21, 2022

Source: Coloreel