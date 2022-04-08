Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex™, A Full-Service On Product Branding Ecosystem For The Global Apparel And Footwear Market 

MENTOR, OH — April 8, 2022 — Avery Dennison, a global supplier of innovation and materials science, branding, and manufacturing, today announced the launch of Embelex™. A full-service ecosystem for on-product branding, Embelex supports customization, personalization, and smart solutions in the apparel, footwear, and accessories manufacturing markets.

Avery Dennison is a global supplier of on-product branding and supporting technology, helping bring brands, much-loved institutions, and sports teams to life through heat transfers, embroidery, patches, and badges. The company recently announced the continuation of its contract to supply Premier League official shirt names, numbers, and sleeve badges for on-pitch and retail. These badges have built-in smart technology that allows users to scan the badge to reveal hidden content on the Premier League app.

Now with Embelex, a journey of rapid growth is planned, positioning Avery Dennison as a leader in the supply of digitally enabled physical embellishments, as well as the software and manufacturing capability to provide everything a brand or organization needs to celebrate its name, personalize products in its ranges and create digital experiences to connect with consumers through on-garment branding.

In the past three years, the size of Avery Dennison’s on-product branding business has doubled due to the demand for its services. New sites have opened – for woven press and heat transfer services – and the company recently acquired Rietveld (RTVPRINT), which is based in the Netherlands and Turkey. Rietveld specializes in in-house designed and manufactured crests, heat transfers, and decorative sublimations, along with embellishment application and the provision of an end-to-end service to the team sportswear market.

World-class service, speed of product delivery, and innovations in embellished garments are priorities for Embelex. For instance, digitally-enabled branding elements – such as ‘smart heat transfers,’ allow consumers to scan a label or transfer, using a phone, to access product information that enriches the end-user experience.

The custom apparel market is set to accelerate at CAGR of 5.8% by 2025, incremental growth of US$1.13bn, according to industry analysis. Fueling the change is the increasing consumer demand for personalization and hyper-relevance. Global research by Accenture has found that 84% of consumers are interested in personalized products, and many would not hesitate to pay more to get them.

Through its own research, Avery Dennison has discovered fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated SKUs – such as personalized prints and applications – to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.

Steve Mason, vice president, and general manager, EMEA & Americas and Embelex lead at Avery Dennison RBIS said, “Speed and scalability are at the heart of the Embelex offer. Brands and organizations want to customize products, but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery, and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials. Embelex exceeds these expectations. Our global footprint also enables us to provide world-class service to apparel factories, which in turn enables them to provide world-class value to their customers.”

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director, Embelex at Avery Dennison RBIS said, “Our on-product branding is already seen around the world on some of the biggest names in sports, including English Premier League, Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Embelex reach extends far beyond the pitch, from high fashion brands to high street retailers where leading designers, brands, and apparel suppliers are using decorative elements to bring their designs to life.”

Posted: April 8, 2022

Source: Avery Dennison