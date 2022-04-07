Archer Aviation Plans To Work With Hexcel To Advance Production Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif. — April 7, 2022 — Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer”) and Hexcel, a global supplier of advanced lightweight composites technology, today announced they have entered into a letter of intent covering a proposed relationship for the supply of high-performance carbon fiber material that would be used in the manufacturing of Archer’s production aircraft.

Under the proposed relationship terms, Hexcel would provide Archer with high-performance carbon fiber and resin systems, also known as prepreg, needed to fabricate composite parts for Archer’s production aircraft. Hexcel is an ideal composites partner, supplying lightweight carbon fiber and highly toughened resin systems that provide both strength and durability while reducing overall aircraft weight and enhancing aircraft safety. Hexcel composite materials also exhibit repeatable manufacturing and performance.

“When selecting a partner, our primary focus was on safety and quality. We were impressed by Hexcel’s track record in delivering high-performance prepreg materials for the commercial aerospace industry and their proactive approach to developing cutting-edge materials,” said Archer co-founder and co-CEO, Brett Adcock. “Hexcel’s deep aerospace experience and familiarity with FAA certification requirements will prove invaluable as Archer moves into its next phase of innovation and ushers in the future of sustainable transportation,” added Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO.

Hexcel is a leading supplier of carbon fiber, honeycomb, and other composite materials for major aerospace and commercial aviation programs, as well as space, defense and industrial programs. Designed to reduce weight and energy consumption while increasing payload and flight range, lightweight Hexcel composite materials will ensure high-performance during flight and lasting durability.

Nick Stanage, Hexcel Chairman, CEO, and President, said, “This is a terrific opportunity for Hexcel to join with an innovative leader such as Archer to bring eVTOL to market. By selecting our leading lightweight composites, Archer helps improve aerodynamics, safety and quality in their aircraft designs. We are excited to be part of helping them succeed in bringing this new technology to market.”

Posted: April 7, 2022

Source: Archer