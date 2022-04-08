AATCC: 2022 Herman And Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — April 8, 2022 — Entries are being sought for the 2022 Herman and Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition. The oral portion of the competition will be held during the 2022 AATCC Textile Discovery Summit on October 4-6 at the Hilton University Place, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. A completed official entry form must be submitted by May 9, 2022. You can fill out the official entry form here: https://aatcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/HMGSPC-entry-form-2022-Revised_fillable.pdf

The Herman and Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition, which is held under the auspices of the Education Advisory Board, is consistent with the goals and objectives of AATCC. The 2022 competition will consist of Graduate submittals only. Presentation of the student papers is a feature of each AATCC Textile Discovery Summit. Papers will be included in the 2022 Textile Discovery Summit Proceedings.

A project and appropriate results may be submitted by any graduate student who is a member of AATCC. Graduate student entries must include work completed as a graduate. All papers will be prescreened by the competition chair to ensure that they meet 60% of the written evaluation total (the maximum points achievable on the written manuscript are 120). The top four entries will be eligible to present their research at the AATCC Textile Discovery Summit. Individuals will have 15 minutes to present their paper on-site at the Association’s Textile Discovery Summit. Graduate students would be required to be personally present and present their research at the summit to be considered for the competition. Previously published papers are not eligible for entry into the competition.

Graduate students will be judged based on their written paper and on-site oral presentation. The student may seek the advice of persons in industry or academia, but the preponderance of the work should belong to the student and the role of these academic or industrial advisors or any other nonstudent must be no more than advisory. Therefore, nonstudents can only be listed on the byline as co-author with a notation in parenthesis that the nonstudent was an advisor to the work.

Monetary awards will be given for the following:

1st place – $1,000.00

2nd place – $ 800.00

3rd place – $ 600.00

4th place – $ 400.00

The deadline to complete your official entry form is May 9, 2022. After that, the final date for acceptance of papers is June 20, 2022. You cannot submit a paper without first submitting an official entry form. To get more information on the competition guidelines or how to enter, visit https://aatcc.org/gradpaper/.

Source: AATCC