Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas Extend Early Bird Pricing And Announce Symposium Schedules

ATLANTA, GA — March 16, 2022 — The 2022 editions of Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas have released the schedules for their highly acclaimed symposiums, returning to Atlanta May 17-19, 2022 alongside the co-located tradeshows.

Each show-specific symposium features eight paid sessions on various topics in technical textiles, nonwovens and sewn products, and can be purchased through a one, two or three day pass. Visit each show’s website to learn more about the topics covered in each session, and stay tuned as organizers announce the participating speakers in the weeks to come.

Techtextil North America Symposium

Techtextil North America’s 2022 program is developed in partnership with the School of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) at the Georgia Institute for Technology, and will feature three days of sessions covering the latest in materials science, textile engineering, and applications across industries.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

8:30am – 10:00am | High Performance Fibers

10:30am – 12:00pm | Smart Textiles

2:30pm – 4:00pm | Composites & Hybrid Materials Interfacing

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

8:30am – 10:00am | Developments in Nonwovens

10:30am – 12:00pm | New Product Development & Commercialization

2:30pm – 4:00pm | Circular Economy and Sustainability

Thursday, May 19, 2022

8:30am – 10:00am | Military and Protective Textiles

10:30am – 12:00pm | Trade, Tariffs and the Textile Industry

Texprocess Americas Symposium

The Texprocess Americas Symposium program, designed in collaboration with The University of Georgia and various thought leaders from the sewn products industry, will include sessions highlighting exciting innovations in manufacturing technology, the latest trends affecting the sewn products and apparel supply chain, and insights into the future of manufacturing.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

8:30am – 10:00am | Apparel Industry Cage Match! The Conventional Wisdom vs. Digitalization

10:30am – 12:00pm | The Fabric Digital Twin

2:30pm – 4:00pm | Robotics & Automation in Sewing

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

8:30am – 10:00am | The Circular Economy… Is Sustainability Real?

10:30am – 12:00pm | Examining Global Trade in the Apparel Supply Chain

2:30pm – 4:00pm | Supply Chain, Anxiety, & Workforce Development… Sound Familiar?

Thursday, May 19, 2022

8:30am – 10:00am | Spreading and Tabling Concepts for the Modern Cutting Room

10:30am – 12:00pm | Customers are Demanding More Innovation, and Now.

Posted: March 18, 2022

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America