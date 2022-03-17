ITMA 2023 Space Application Response Exceeded Expectations — More Than 93 Percent Of Space Booked

BRUSSELS — March 17, 2022 — ITMA 2023, the 19th showcase of the world’s largest textile and garment technology exhibition is on track to occupy 12 halls of the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition complex.

The exhibition has drawn enthusiastic response from leading textile and garment technology manufacturers, according to CEMATEX (European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), the show owner of ITMA.

More than 93 per cent of the exhibition space has been sold by the application deadline of 15 March 2022. A total of 1,364 applicants from 42 countries have booked over 111,000 square metres of net exhibition space.

Mr Ernesto Maurer, President of CEMATEX, said: “The response to ITMA 2023 has exceeded our expectations despite the economic and geopolitical uncertainties confronting the global business community. We appreciate the strong endorsement from the industry. The space booking status shows the industry’s confidence in ITMA as the best global launch pad of the latest technologies and innovations.”

Mr Charles Beauduin, Chairman of ITMA Services, the organiser of ITMA 2023, added: “After weathering over two years of the pandemic, the global business community is eager to get down to real business. Businesses are looking at long-term investments in key technologies to remain competitive. As the world’s most established showcase of its kind, ITMA is the quintessential platform for the industry to buy and sell, and to collaborate face-to-face.”

Mr Dinesh Boloor, Chief Sales Officer, Lohia Corp Limited agreed: “We are eagerly looking forward to ITMA 2023 as it is an ideal global platform for us to showcase our complete range of end-to-end solutions for the production of polypropylene multifilament yarns for various technical applications. During the pandemic, it has been difficult for us to leverage any major exhibitions for face-to-face interactions with our existing and potential customers, and ITMA 2023 offers that leverage.”

Many companies have taken advantage of the quiet business environment during the last two years to research and develop more innovative solutions. Hence, they are all set to use ITMA 2023 to unveil their technologies.

Mr Beauduin advised, “We would like to urge those who have not applied for space to do so soonest to get into their preferred sectors as space is filling up rapidly.”

Top countries and sectors

CEMATEX applicants have booked over 65 per cent of the space. The three countries with the highest number of applicants are Italy, Germany and Spain. From the rest of the world, the top countries are China, Turkey and India. The top sectors based on applicant numbers are finishing, spinning, weaving, printing, knitting, winding and nonwovens.

With sustainability and circularity high on the agenda for many textile and garment makers, the recycling sector has attracted keen interest. Applying to exhibit at ITMA for the first time is Recover Textile Systems.

Recover’s CEO, Alfredo Ferre said: “Our recycled cotton fibres help reduce the environmental impact of cotton garments and is an essential strategy to achieve the climate targets set for 2030. We have participated in several forward-thinking industry initiatives that help attain our vision of ‘circular fashion for all’.

“We are exhibiting at ITMA 2023 for the first time and sees ITMA as an ideal platform for us to showcase our products, and to meet and collaborate with all the stakeholders in the sustainability and circularity space.”

Supporting organisations

Industry collaboration is also pivotal to the success of the global textile and garment industry, and the organiser has reached out to various trade and professional associations. ITMA 2023 has already garnered the support of over 80 industry organisations.

They include global and regional organisations such as Asia Dyestuff Industry Federation, Better Cotton Initiative, European Apparel and Textile Confederation, European Specialist Printing Manufacturers Association, International Apparel Federation, International Textile Manufacturers Federation and Sustainable Apparel Coalition. For the full list of supporting organisations, please visit https://itma.com/about-itma/supporting-organisations.

ITMA 2023 will be held at Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, from 8 to 14 June 2023. The exhibit profile has been expanded to include a dedicated chapter on textile reinforcement structures for composites.

Source: CEMATEX and ITMA Services