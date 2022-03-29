International Textile Manufacturers Federation Statistics: No Capacity Growth And Drop In Consumption

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — March 29, 2022 — The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) has published the International Textile Industry Statistics (ITIS) on productive capacity and raw material consumption in the short-staple organized (spinning mill-) sector in virtually all textile-producing countries in the world.

The global number of installed short-staple spindles remained stable in 2020 at 221 million units (see Fig. 1). The number of installed open-end rotors slightly decreased from 7.4 million in 2019 to 7.2 million in 2020 (see Fig. 2). The decreasing trends observed in both segments in previous years (mainly due to scrapping of outdated machinery in China) seem to have come to an end. The tendencies observed in other regions are stable. The number of installed air-jet spindles increased in 2020 in all regions except in Europe, East and Europe, West.

The substitution between shuttle and shuttleless looms continued in 2020 but the number of installed shuttleless looms has shrunk for the first time from 1.68 million in 2019 to 1.64 in 2020 (see Fig. 3). Total raw material consumption in the short-staple organized sector has sharply decreased from 46 million tons in 2019 to 41 million tons in 2020 (see Fig. 4). Consumption of raw cotton, synthetic, and cellulosic short-staple fibers decreased by -12%, -14%, and -9%, respectively. This effect mainly reflects the reduced levels of production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)