Hemingway Sewing Solutions, A Subsidiary Of Beverly Knits, Establishing Operations In Williamsburg County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — March 23, 2022 — Hemingway Sewing Solutions — a subsidiary of Beverly Knits, one of the largest circular knitters in the United States — today announced plans to establish operations in Williamsburg County. The company’s $3.3 million investment will create 242 new jobs.

Founded in 1980, Beverly Knits designs and develops fabric for a variety of markets including activewear, intimate apparel, outdoor products, mattress and bedding, automotive, industrial and medical. The company also produces fire retardant products for apparel, bedding and industrial end uses.

Located at 60 Apparel Drive in Hemingway, Hemingway Sewing Solutions will manufacture a variety of textile products for brands including Purple Mattress, Indigo and Vapor Apparel, as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.

Operations are underway, and individuals interested in joining the Hemingway Sewing Solutions team should email the company. mailto:info@hemingwaysewing.com

“We are excited to become a part of Williamsburg County!” said Hemingway Sewing Solutions CEO Ron Sytz. “Our investment in Hemingway Sewing Solutions is extremely important as more products are reshored to the USA. Made in the USA is the best way to guarantee quality and delivery of textile products.”

“South Carolina’s manufacturing history is deeply rooted in the textiles industry, and we are happy that Hemingway Sewing Solutions is continuing that proud tradition,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The 242 new jobs they are creating will make a significant and positive impact on the Williamsburg County community, and we welcome them to the South Carolina business family.”

“When a company like Hemingway Sewing Solutions moves to our state and creates 242 new jobs in one of our rural communities, it shows the world that all of South Carolina is open for business,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We congratulate Hemingway Sewing Solutions on their new operations in Williamsburg County and look forward to their success!”

“I would like to welcome our new industry family, Hemingway Sewing Solutions, to our great county!” added Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Cooks. “I am proud of the direction the county is moving as far as the opportunities for new industries. Great job to Williamsburg County Economic Development Director Gilleon Frieson and all those who made this project possible.”

Posted: March 29, 2022

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor