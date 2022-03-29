Faribault Woolen Mill Acquires Brahms Mount

FARIBAULT, Minn. — March 29, 2022 — Minnesota-based brand Faribault Woolen Mill, maker of handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories, will soon be adding cotton to its product line up with the acquisition of Brahms Mount, a Maine-based manufacturer of high-quality cotton blankets, throws and other textiles. The deal closed this week under undisclosed terms.

“We’re thrilled to bring the amazing employees of Brahms Mount into our Faribault family,” said Faribault Mill President and CEO Ross Widmoyer. “This acquisition is a great extension of our strategic focus on building Made in USA jobs.” As part of the combined company, Brahms Mount will continue its cotton product manufacturing at the Monmouth, Maine, facility and retain the current employee base.

Bold new brand

As part of the acquisition, Faribault Woolen Mill Co. will rebrand as “Faribault Mill” to reflect the product offering expansion. The new logo is displayed in this news release. A new line called The Brahms Mount Collection by Faribault Mill will launch later this Spring.

“The addition of Brahms Mount, with its amazing cotton throws and blankets, perfectly complements our woolen mill products for customers all across the country,” said Faribault Mill Chairman, Paul Grangaard. “This acquisition will also accelerate our company’s plans to open new retail stores in New England.”

Posted: March 29, 2022

Source: Faribault Mill