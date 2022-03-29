Culp, Inc., The Sustainable Furnishings Council, And North Carolina State University Promote The Future Of Sustainability During High Point Market

HIGH POINT, N.C. — March 29, 2022 — Culp, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) is proudly hosting the Sustainable Furnishings Council’s 15th Anniversary industry-wide celebration in the Culp Innovation Center at Congdon Yards on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CULP collaborated with the Sustainable Furnishings Council (“SFC”) and students from North Carolina State University to create a tangible nod to the future of sustainability within the home furnishings industry. On display at the event will be an upholstered chair made completely from sustainable materials and with circularity in mind.

As the only publicly traded textile company member of the SFC, CULP supports the organization’s mission in raising awareness and promoting the adoption of environmentally conscious practices within the home furnishings industry. CULP utilizes a variety of processes designed to reduce the environmental footprint of its manufacturing facilities. The company has also created multiple successful fabric lines that combine sustainability with performance through its use of yarn made with an average of 30% recycled fibers from post-consumer plastic bottles, including its ChillSense with Repreve® mattress fabric product line and its LiveSmart Evolve® upholstery fabric product line. “As an innovative company, we are always looking towards the future and seeking to promote the betterment of tomorrow for our customers, our associates, our communities, and our planet,” said Iv Culp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Culp, Inc. “Working with the students from NC State, and seeing their enthusiasm and expectation for a more sustainable future, truly helps to strengthen our commitment to increase our company’s integration of best practices and affect positive environmental change as a leader within the home furnishings industry.”

Led by NC State Assistant Professor of the Practice of Industrial & Product Design, Rico Ruffino, students enrolled in the Sustainable Materials and Technology course created a concept chair from idea to completion using sustainable materials and cutting-edge manufacturing processes. Explaining the project, Professor Ruffino stated, “The chair is made with renewable materials and the design is intended for all the materials to separate and be reused. The frame is made from sustainably sourced white oak; the cushioning for the arms is a product containing rubberized coconut fiber; the seat and back cushions are made of a natural latex biodegradable, plant-based material; glueless pocket springs for support; and it is covered in CULP’s LiveSmart Evolve fabric. The students are very proud and excited that their work will be displayed at the SFC celebration.”

The event promises to be an exciting evening promoting the vision of sustainability in home furnishings, with many industry leaders in attendance. “When the Sustainable Furnishings Council began in 2007, our founder’s showroom was located in what is now the Culp Innovation Center at Congdon Yards,” explained Susan Inglis, Executive Director of the SFC. “As we celebrate our accomplishments of the past 15 years, induct a new Executive Director, and anticipate a successful future, we are thrilled that our event will be held in the place where it all began. We are grateful to CULP for allowing us to use their space for our event, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them, along with other SFC members and guests from the industry – everyone is invited!”

Posted: March 29, 2022

Source: Culp, Inc.