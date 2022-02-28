The American Floorcovering Alliance Elects A New Board Of Directors And Temporarily Scales Back Operations

DALTON, Ga. — February 28, 2022 — The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) announced today the election of:

John Karr of ProdTek, Inc. as President,

Paul Yacobucci of Piedmont Commercial Carpets as Vice-President, and

Nadeem Moughrabi of Polycom as Secretary/Treasurer.

After reviewing the impact the pandemic has had on AFA activities, notably FloorTek Expo participation in 2021 and the cancellation of Domotex/Hannover in 2021 and 2022 (where AFA sponsored the annual Georgia/U.S.A. Pavilion), the Board voted to take the following steps:

Suspend all FloorTek Expo planning for 2022, looking to a resumption in 2023.

Downsize AFA office space by selling the current building at 210 W. Cuyler St., Dalton, GA.

Survey the membership to ascertain how the AFA may better serve their interests in the future.

The AFA is a non-profit flooring industry advocate that traces its roots back to 1979 as the group that organized the first industry trade show (CMMA), held in Dalton, GA. In the 1990s, the emphasis shifted to showcasing floorcovering equipment manufacturers and helping members market their products overseas. During that time, the organization became a 501c3, and later in 2002, it became the American Floorcovering Alliance. The following year, its trade show for manufacturing was branded FloorTek Expo.

“We have a proud history of being an industry pioneer and showcase for 43 years and have helped put Dalton, GA on the map as the flooring capital for the world,” commented Stephanie Manis, Executive Director of AFA. “At this point, the Board has wisely voted to step back and assess the direction of AFA, while at the same time being good stewards of its assets.”

Posted: February 28, 2022

Source: The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)