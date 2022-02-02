Texon Boosts Sustainability Credentials With Additional GRS Certifications

PRATO, Italy — February 2, 2022 — Texon has set the tone for its 2022 sustainability programme – kick-starting the year with news that it has secured further Global Recycling Standard (GRS) certifications. Texon’s Prato (Italy); Hong Kong (SAR China); and Taichung (Taiwan) facilities are celebrating achieving GRS status for specific product lines and processing steps used in the manufacture and distribution of sustainable material solutions for footwear, accessories, and functional apparel.

GRS is an international voluntary standard that confirms that textile manufacturers meet the needs of companies looking to verify the recycled content of their products. The GRS standard also provides companies with assurances that responsible social, environmental, and chemical practices are used throughout the production of any materials they are looking to purchase.

Texon’s Hong Kong office achieved the certification for trading, while Texon’s Taichung branch successfully registered for both exporting and importing. In addition to Texon’s Prato site registering for trading and warehousing, revolutionary woven fabrics such as ProWeave have also been certified as complying with the GRS standard.

To achieve GRS status, Texon’s sites underwent rigorous inspections and assessments from GRS officers. The auditors confirmed that all listed processing steps and activities correspond with the criteria set out in the GRS standard for certified products.

Boyd Mulder, Group NPDI, Sustainability and Marketing Director at Texon said: “We have a proud heritage and a strong track record for quality, innovation and sustainability at Texon. Many of the world’s best-known brands rely on our material solutions to create more sustainable products that consumers desire, without compromising performance. We are continually striving for better – and to do more with less. Achieving the GRS standard at our Hong Kong, Taichung and Prato sites reinforces that message to the wider world and is another important step in our continuing journey to zero waste.”

Texon’s ambition is zero waste by 2025. As part of this goal, Texon has four key objectives:

To reduce its carbon footprint by 50%

To reduce its use of virgin materials by 50%

To ensure 90% of its waste is recyclable or reusable

To reduce its water use and water waste by 20%.

The latest certifications add to Texon’s existing GRS accreditations, with the company’s Dongguan site in China securing GRS status back in 2020. Texon also continues to work towards new environmental accreditations that keep the business accountable. This includes setting further 2022 GRS goals for sites in Vietnam and the UK. Find out more about Texon’s sustainability journey online, or email zerofootprint@texon.com to discuss the company’s latest sustainable innovations.

