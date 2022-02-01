Pendleton Gather Blanket By Emma Robbins Launches; Raises Funds For Digdeep’s Navajo Water Project

PORTLAND, Ore. — February 1, 2022 — Pendleton Woolen Mills, a lifestyle brand headquartered in Portland, Ore., introduces the new Pendleton Gather blanket designed by Emma Robbins: a Diné artist, activist, founder of The Chapter House, and the executive director of DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project. Pendleton will donate a portion of proceeds to the Navajo Water Project, which will support Robbins’ work to expand water access on the Navajo Nation, where more than 30 percent of residents are living without clean, running water in their homes.

Representative of a community that has persevered despite limited access to water, the Pendleton Gather blanket by Emma Robbins features symbols of endurance: a sáanii (maternal grandmother) scarf, crossed by traditional sash belts used in ceremonies and childbirth. At the center, a young woman’s bracelet of silver is set with turquoise, a stone formed by rare rains flowing through acrid layers of rock. In Navajo culture, turquoise is a sacred stone that symbolizes protection and reflects the different types of water needed for life and health.

“I cannot say enough positive things about working with the team at Pendleton,” Robbins said. “I typically work in mixed media and three dimensions and their team was collaborative every step of the way, ensuring my vision translated to the final product, telling a story of resilience and empowerment. The donation of proceeds will help us to continue our important work across the Navajo Nation.”

In addition to creating this blanket with Pendleton and her work as an artist, Robbins serves as the full-time executive director of the Navajo Water Project. Robbins, alongside her Indigenous-staffed team, has worked to install running water to homes on the Navajo Nation since 2015. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve expanded their work to deploy hundreds of additional portable water tanks to families and innovated their Home Water Systems to allow for contactless installation, so that families can stay home and stay safe during this time of crisis.

“We are honored to partner with Emma Robbins and DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project to create the Gather blanket,” said Pendleton CEO John Bishop. “Emma’s powerful use of color and soft shaped motifs has resulted in an expressive and symbolic blanket. We are also pleased to launch this new philanthropic partnership in support of Dig Deep’s crucial work across the Navajo Nation.”

Gather Pendleton blankets by Emma Robbins, benefitting DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project, are available beginning February 1, 2022 on Pendleton-USA.com, DigDeep.org/shop-gifts and other select retailers.

Posted: February 1, 2022

Source: Pendleton Woolen Mills