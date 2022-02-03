Mimaki’s ‘Global Innovation Days’ To Unveil New Printers And Highlight Pioneering Technology Behind Customer Success

AMSTERDAM — February 3, 2022 — Mimaki, a manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, has today announced that it will be hosting its second ‘Global Innovation Days’ virtual event on the 2-4 March 2022 (https://innovationdays.mimaki.com/). Bringing customers, partners, and industry peers together for yet another inspiring networking and educational experience, the second installment of Mimaki’s popular event will feature 3-days of webinars and interactive virtual sessions under the theme ‘Technology Innovations’.

Setting the tone for this exciting, technology-focused event, Mimaki will open the first day with the launch of brand new Mimaki products for the sign and graphics market. These latest additions to Mimaki’s extensive portfolio have been developed to further enable Mimaki’s diverse and innovative customer base to run highly productive, competitive print businesses.

A series of expert-hosted webinars on the second day will provide fascinating insights into how Mimaki’s technology innovations for the sign and graphics, textile, industrial and 3D sectors are opening doors to new applications, production improvements, and business growth. The sessions include ‘Technology Innovations Supporting Sustainability’, which will cover the latest trends enabling environmentally conscious print service providers (PSPs) to improve the sustainability of their production methods and end products. ‘Technology Innovations Enabling Customisation’ will focus on the Mimaki solutions driving new applications and business opportunities in the industrial sector.

Other sessions will feature engaging guest speakers, including Mimaki customers and industry specialists, as well as interactive Q&As to provide attendees from all market sectors with a valuable and energising experience.

“We’re excited to, once again, host a virtual event that will bring the industry together to talk innovation,” says Danna Drion, General Manager Marketing EMEA, Mimaki. “Across the board, our customers have proved to be some of the most innovative companies, navigating their way through unprecedented challenges over the past couple of years and still maintaining their businesses or, in some cases, growing them. This is our chance to engage with these inspiring companies and share knowledge and insight that could help drive their business even further forward this year and beyond. This event will showcase the technology that has supported our customers’ continued innovation, as well as the new solutions that we are bringing to the market to enable future opportunities for success and growth.”

The third day will be broadcast live from Mimaki’s Experience Centre. Packed with detailed demonstrations of the latest Mimaki technology, this day is dedicated to providing a deep dive into the numerous production benefits and high-quality applications achievable with these solutions.

To register for this exciting event, please visit: https://innovationdays.mimaki.com/

Posted: February 3, 2022

