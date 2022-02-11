Klopman Continues To Invest In Sustainability: Presenting The 6th Edition Of The Sustainability Report

FROSINONE, Italy— February 11, 2022 — Klopman International s.r.l., European manufacturer of workwear fabrics, last year produced recycled polyester fabrics that reused over 8.5 million plastic bottles; created new fabrics using cotton waste and reduced C02 emissions; implemented in its factory a zero-waste program; and certified the same environmental sustainability standards for its production site in Indonesia.

Klopman’s sustainability journey does not stop and in the sixth edition of its Sustainability Report the company reports several successes: over 8.5 million plastic bottles recycled into sustainable textiles, a total of over 3.5 million meters; a reduction in C02 emissions and total savings of over 3,000,000 Kw/h of electricity and over 40,000 M3 of water. These are just some of the achievements that figure in Klopman’s 2021-22 sustainability report. For many years now, Klopman has focused on developing innovative, high-quality products that offer reliability, safety and security to workers, while minimizing the environmental impact.

A pioneer in the creation of sustainable textiles, in 2021 Klopman launched three new fabrics made from sustainable materials: Vitalys, a fabric made from wood pulp and cotton waste; Luminex C50 RPES, a high-visibility fabric made from recycled polyester; and Hydrogreen, a water-repellent treatment made without perfluorinated chemicals. The company has also launched the Zero Waste project to reduce waste and encourage correct waste disposal inside the plant.

Klopman is also celebrating another major success: the highest level of STeP by Oeko-Tex® certification for its Jakarta plant, which guarantees the use of environmentally friendly technologies and products, efficient use of resources, and working conditions in line with the highest international standards. STeP certification, which stands for Sustainable Textile & Leather Production, is further evidence of Klopman’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and guarantees its customers the same standards of quality and social responsibility worldwide.

The report doesn’t just focus on business, but also on employees and the geographical area in which the company’s production takes place. In 2020, for example, over 6% of Klopman’s total investment was in the health and wellbeing of its workforce, including safety courses and training for a wide range of people. The company has also carried out charity initiatives with the aim of supporting the most vulnerable people in the area with concrete help and donations.

“Corporate Social Responsibility is in Klopman’s DNA,” says Amaury Sartorius, the company’s Managing Director, “and we are very proud to be able to show the results we have achieved in a challenging global period that has presented us with limitations but also many opportunities that we have tried to make the most of. The results summarized in our Sustainability Report indicate once more that we are going in the right direction and that our choices continue to bring concrete results both for our customers and the society around us. As European leaders in the sector, we cannot forget how important our impact can be not only for us but for society”.

The Sustainability Report is available to download at this link: https://www.klopman.com/our-commitment

Posted: February 11, 2022

Source: Klopman International s.r.l.