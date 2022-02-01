Green Theme Technologies Provides 100-Percent PFOA/PFOS-Free Water-Repellent Treatment To Apparel Brands And Textile Mills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — January 27, 2022 — Green Theme Technologies Inc. (GTT) is launching into 2022 with a series of clean new products based on its dry-finishing EMPEL® platform. EMPEL currently delivers high performance water repellent DWR, anti-wicking and stain release treatment properties, outperforming C6 fluorocarbon options. Recent independent tests conducted by Bureau Veritas prove that EMPEL™ uses no PFOA/PFOS in its chemistry to achieve the best water repellent fabric protection.

Performance apparel brands such as Black Diamond, TREW Gear, Stoney Creek, and Artilect are currently producing apparel products that use EMPEL. Several household brands will join the list in 2022 as they complete their field and in-house testing.

“Since we opened for business in 2017, we’ve been gaining momentum and we anticipate 2022 will be a year of strong growth,” said GTT’s CEO David Andreas. “Thanks to our existing brand partners, consumers are choosing gear treated with EMPEL because it protects them from the elements better, lasts longer (than C6 options), and the chemistry is PFOA/PFOS free”.

As more brands set environmental goals for themselves, they are increasingly looking to supply chain partners to help hit those goals. GTT’s EMPEL platform represents the gold standard for environmentally friendly tech.

