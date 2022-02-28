DOMOTEX Will Take Place In January 2023

HANNOVER, Germany— February 28, 2022 — The next edition of DOMOTEX, a trade show for carpets and floor coverings, will take place in Hannover from 12 to 15 January 2023. The decision on the date in January 2023 was taken following intensive market discussions. DOMOTEX will be a face-to-face event with additional digital offerings. This means that all participants will once again have the platform they have been longing for, for networking and to exchange ideas on a personal level. Exhibiting companies and trade show guests from all over the world will be able to exchange information on new products and current trends in the industry – both onsite and virtually.

“With the new date of DOMOTEX in January 2023, we want to give the players in the carpet and floor coverings industry the greatest possible long-term planning security. We want to give our customers the opportunity to finally meet in person again, to be inspired and to forge new business relationships,” says Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director DOMOTEX, Deutsche Messe AG, Hannover. “Having already had to cancel DOMOTEX twice due to the pandemic, we would have liked to give the industry its platform again this year. However, after intensive discussions with exhibiting companies, unfortunately a majority couldn’t be found for a late summer edition of DOMOTEX in September 2022. The preferred option of the entire market is to keep the usual date right at the beginning of the year.”

“It is particularly pleasing to see the approval already given by market-relevant exhibitors and global brands, who are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to finally meet the industry again,” says Wedell-Castellano. “Exhibiting companies and visitors can look forward to an extensive program with innovative ideas and digital offerings. To be able to meet the world of carpets and floor coverings live in Hannover again in January 2023 is a real highlight after all this time! We are looking forward to finally getting back on track with DOMOTEX in Hannover.”

Posted: February 28, 2022

Source: Deutsche Messe AG