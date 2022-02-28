Carrington Textiles Launches New Educational Online Platform

ADLINGTON, United Kingdom — February 28, 2022 — Global workwear fabric manufacturer, Carrington Textiles, has launched their new Carrington Knowledge Hub, an online platform that aims to serve customers with highly technical textile content that’s shared in an easy to digest style, via a user-friendly site that can be accessed free from anywhere in the world.

The new Knowledge Hub was developed by the textile manufacturer to add value to the customer journey by providing educational support that will help keep the company’s stakeholders engaged and feel more empowered with the variety of industry knowledge on offer.

Highly categorized content in the form of videos, blog pieces, podcasts, white papers, and case studies; as well as the use of state-of-the-art technology, are the main attributes of the new Knowledge Hub, which also features ‘intuitive’ capabilities that understand the content visitors are interested in, so it can recommend similar resources for the user to engage with.

Sales Director, Paul Farrell says: “We are proud to deliver our new Carrington Knowledge Hub, a tool that will help us at Carrington Textiles to share the vast understanding we -as a company- have of the complex workwear textiles market in a way that’s not overwhelming, yet remains highly technical, relevant and current.”

This first phase of the site features an easy to navigate menu with a simple yet sleek layout, that can be accessed either through the Carrington Textiles main website, or via the address hub.carrington.co.uk. The next phases will feature more advanced technology on categorization and password-protected content.

