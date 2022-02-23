Beaulieu International Group To Implement Further Price Increases Across Its Flooring Solutions Portfolio

WAREGEM, Belgium — February 23, 2022 — Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.) announces further price increases for its flooring product brands to take effect in the second quarter of 2022, or as contract terms allow.

“We are committed to offering value and service to our customers in a context where the cost to serve is continuing to increase significantly. The sustained price pressure of polymers, plasticizers, logistics and energy is obliging us to further adapt our list prices,” says Wim Coppens, VP Flooring of Beaulieu International Group.

Sales representatives are already in contact with their customers to inform them of the price changes on their specific orders.

B.I.G. is a leading producer of resilient flooring, hard flooring, tufted carpet and mats, needle felt and artificial grass, in Europe, North America, Russia-CIS and Australia. The flooring brands and businesses that are part of B.I.G. include BerryAlloc, Beauflor, Orotex, Real, Carus, Ideal, Turfgrass and Beaulieu Mats.

