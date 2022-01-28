Kodak Launches KODACOLOR Film-To-Fabric (Also Known As DTF Or Direct-To-Film) Ink System

ROCHESTER, NY — January 27, 2022 — Eastman Kodak Company announces the launch of a new ink system for Film-to-Fabric (DTF) printing projects.

Film-to-Fabric ink systems can be used with most modified inkjet printers and involves three simple components: powder, film, and ink. The benefits of DTF, like Kodak’s FTF (Film-to-Fabric) system, include the ability to print on a wide variety of fabrics (e.g. natural fabrics, polyester, nylon, rayon, blends, and cotton); less investment in hardware for startup; and more flexibility to accept customer printing projects.

Kodak’s film-to-fabric ink system includes KODACOLOR powder, KODACOLOR film, and ink specially designed for use in a film-to-fabric application. Customers with existing Direct-to-Garment (DTG) printers have the option to use KODACOLOR DTG inks with KODACOLOR film and powder to add Kodak’s FTF to their offerings.

For fabric print shop owners wanting high-quality fabric prints without the expense of a full-fledged DTG fabric printing system or wanting to offer additional print projects on fabrics other than cotton to their customers, Kodak’s FTF ink system is the ideal solution.

Grant French, Kodak’s DTG and FTF product manager said, “We are pleased to announce the entry of Kodak into this market, giving more customers access to a high-quality, lower cost business option to create amazing, printed fabric projects.”

Kodak has been producing and selling digital inks for thermal piezo and continuous inkjet systems going back to the 1990’s demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the inkjet business. Kodak has a strong history of innovation and excellence in the key technologies needed to produce superior fabric inks and ink systems.

Customization of fabrics for garments, accessories, upholstery and soft signage is growing, which represents a significant business opportunity for Kodak in the FTF, DTG and wide format printer industries.

KODACOLOR products are manufactured in Rochester, NY in the USA.

Source: Eastman Kodak Company