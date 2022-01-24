INX Creates Printing Advice Resource With Printer Space Blog

SCHAUMBURG, IL — January 24, 2022 — The printing and ink world has evolved over the years, perhaps more dramatically with the rise of digital in the last two decades. Finding accurate and useful information to keep pace with the changes can still be challenging, so INX International Ink Co. has created a helpful solution with the Printer Space blog.

Each month, Printer Space will provide timely advice on a wide assortment of topics. Articles will range from Color Management, Digital Printing, and Innovation, to Productivity, Shelf Appeal, and issues pertaining to Sustainability and Compliance.

“The idea for the Printer Space blog was largely based on the number of questions we receive and address from our customers. We saw it as an opportunity to increase awareness and help the print and packaging communities,” said Renee Schouten, Director of Marketing for INX.

“With the number of experts we have on staff, our goal is to make Printer Space the place where people go for insightful information. We did receive feedback from some initial postings that will shape our focus in the coming months. And it’s important to continue having an open dialogue because our industry is constantly changing.”

The experts Schouten mentioned have a world of experience and advice to offer, with the majority having 20 or more years invested in the printing industry. Some have devoted their entire careers to ink chemistry while others offer a brand owner, R&D or marketing viewpoint. All told, the different perspectives make for compelling reading.

The most recent posting is co-authored by technical services gurus Todd Hanrahan and Mike Hailfinger. Read all about the “Seven Ways to Increase the ROI on your Ink Spend” here: https://www.inxinternational.com/blog/productivity/seven-ways-increase-roi-your-ink-spend

Source: INX International Ink Co.