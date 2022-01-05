International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Annual Conference 2022 In Davos, Switzerland Postponed To September 18-20, 2022

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — January 5, 2022 — Due to the uncertain and unpredictable outlook with regard to travel and event restrictions caused by the new Covid-19 variant “Omicron”, the ITMF Board together with the two co-hosts – Swiss Textiles and Swiss Textile Machinery – have decided to postpone the ITMF Annual Conference in Davos, Switzerland from April 10-12, 2022 to September 18-20, 2022.

Regular updates on the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 can be found at:

(https://www.itmf.org/conferences/annual-conference-2021)

ITMF is an international forum for the world’s textile and related industries founded in 1904. ITMF members are associations and companies covering the entire textile value chain – producers of fibres, textile machinery, chemicals, textiles, apparel, and home textiles. The membership is from more than 40 countries and is representing around 90% of global production.

Posted: January 5, 2022

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)