High-Tech Machine Manufacturer, Kostwein, Establishing Operations In Greenville County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 19, 2022 — Kostwein, a high-tech machine manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The $8.5 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Austria, Kostwein produces machines, modules and high-tech components for all sectors of mechanical engineering.

Opening the company’s first U.S. facility at 500 Hartness Drive in Greenville, Kostwein’s new operation will increase the company’s manufacturing capabilities.

The new facility is expected to be completed by March 2022. Individuals interested in learning more about Kostwein should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Greenville County was also awarded a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

“Kostwein is a family company with a 100-year history acting in the build-to-print business. We are proud that our customers are world market leaders in the different fields of machine production. Our headquarters is in Austria, and we have production facilities in Croatia and India – totaling 1,200 employees in the group. We are glad to announce that we are growing our global production footprint with the manufacturing facility in Greenville County.” -Kostwein Group CEO Hans Kostwein

“We’re excited to welcome Kostwein to South Carolina. Their decision to build the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility in Greenville County is a big win for the community and another reason to celebrate in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s positive business climate and excellent workforce continue to attract businesses from all around the world. Congratulations to Kostwein on their new operations, and we welcome them to Greenville County and South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County welcomes Kostwein as it establishes its new presence in North America right here in our community. The company is a recognized leader in the complex machinery manufacturing landscape, and a welcome addition to both our community of international companies and our advanced manufacturing ecosystem.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows

“An international company, bringing high-tech solutions that enhance South Carolina’s existing manufacturing community is the type of economic growth that will sustain our momentum amid the rapid digitization of global business. Kostwein’s decision to launch its first U.S. facility within our region is an endorsement for the business environment, workforce and success companies find in the Upstate.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

Posted: January 21, 2022

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor