Comau And California-Based EV Manufacturer Mullen Automotive Team Up For Full Scale Automotive Body Assembly In The US

GRUGLIASCO (TURIN), Italy— January 31, 2022 — Comau announces today a strategic alliance with Mullen Automotive, Inc., an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer for the build out of a vehicle body shop at Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) in Tunica, MS, United States.

Comau and Mullen Automotive are joining forces to develop the state-of-the-art body shop for the new and upcoming Mullen FIVE EV Crossover. Comau’s competency stems from over 45 years of field proven-experience and a strong presence within every major industrial country. Comau and Mullen are working to deliver the most accurate and quality body shops to enhance the overall production of the FIVE.

Comau is supporting Mullen’s plans in designing the processes and equipment for the AMEC facility in Tunica, MS where the FIVE will be produced. Comau’s vast experience in designing Body Shops for the automotive industry give Mullen a leading edge in efficiency and quality for the BIW (Body in White).

Laerte Scarpitta, Comau’s Leader of the Americas: “Comau continues to focus its advanced competencies and longstanding experience toward the development of strategic markets such as Electrification. As such, it is always a pleasure to work with a new electric vehicle manufacturer to support the widespread deployment of E-Mobility solutions. This project confirms our commitment to progressing the mobility of the future.”

“Comau is an international leader in developing world class automation technology and vehicle body shops for the automotive industry. We are excited to have them working on developing our body shop plan for Tunica AMEC,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

Posted: January 31, 2022

Source: Comau