Colombiatex: The First 2022 Trade Show For Italian Textile Machines

MILAN — January 12, 2022 — For the textile machinery industry 2022 opens with the resumption of physical trade shows. It will be the next Colombiatex de las Américas, the main Colombian textile trade event, which will take place in Medellin from January 25 to 27, to open the new year. And Italian textile machinery sector will once again play a leading role in Colombia with a large presence. 19 Italian textile machinery manufacturer will be exhibiting in the exhibition area organized by Italian Trade Agency and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Manufacturers of Textile Machinery.

The following ACIMIT member companies will be in this area:Bonino, Btsr, Color Service, Crosta, Fadis, Flainox, Kairos, Mactec, Mcs, Nexia, Ratti, Reggiani, Santoni, Savio, Smit, Sperotto Rimar and Tonello.

“For years, the Colombian market has been one of the main South American destinations for Italian textile machinery exports, confirms Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT. The development of a national fashion sector makes the demand for advanced textile technologies by Colombian companies even more dynamic”.

Italian exports to the important South American market in the first nine months of 2021 reached a value of 9.3 million euros, in strong growth (over +130%), not only compared to the value recorded last year, but also to that of 2019. More than half of the demand for Italian machinery in Colombia refers to finishing machines.

The presence at Colombiatex of Italian companies with their own personnel is a further sign of confidence for the beginning of 2022. “Compared to previous editions of the event, states Mr. Zucchi, we note a greater number of Italian exhibitors, although the health emergency is far from over and there is great uncertainty characterizing the world economic scenario (due to the considerable increase in the cost of raw materials and shipping, the scarcity of electronic components, etc.). The Italian companies exhibiting in Medellin testify to the optimism with which the entire Italian textile machinery industry is looking towards this 2022 year”.

Posted: January 12, 2022

Source: ACIMIT – Italian Textile Machinery