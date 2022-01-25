College Student Launches Better Place Brands — A Collection Of Coffee & Apparel Businesses Benefitting 130 Dog Rescue Organizations, Nationwide

CLEVELAND — January 25, 2022 — Oliver Carson, a 2018 graduate of Cleveland’s Villa Angela-Saint Joseph’s High School and a Religious Scholar at Chaminade University of Honolulu, has announced the formation of Better Place Brands, a collection of 12 businesses supporting 130 dog shelters and rescue organizations across the United States.

“Better Place Brands creates products people love to benefit causes our customers adore,” Carson explained. “Twenty percent of the profit margin in every product we sell benefits a specific group of dog rescue and foster care organizations. We’ll be adding new and different types of hyper-focused charities as we grow.”

“Better Place Brands combines our first dozen coffee and apparel companies aimed at supporting the dog rescue community, all under one roof,” Carson continued. “Last year, these twelve companies contributed more than $10,000 to dog shelters, foster organizations, service dog training charities, educational organizations, and even a bunny rescue.”

Each Better Place Brands company promises to donate “twenty percent” of its profit to a specific group of rescues, but the real percentage donated is much higher, according to Carson.

“Yes. It’s twenty percent of our margin… before payroll… before advertising… before taxes… before quite a few expenses, actually,” he added. “Plus, we donate products and merchandise to the fundraising efforts of the rescue organizations we support. The need is incredible. Every day we hear stories from the rescues we support about another dog. It feels good to support a cause so many others are working so hard to benefit. We’re grateful to our customers for the opportunity to collaborate with them.”

Slated to graduate in May with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Chaminade, Carson founded Better Place Brands as a member of the university’s Hogan Entrepreneurial Program.

“It’s not surprising one of our students would create a socially responsible company,” said Dr. Roy Panzarella, Director of Chaminade’s Hogan Entrepreneurial Program. “What’s impressive is how well Oliver balanced his full-time academic load with his diligent efforts to grow his business.”

The companies Carson created and consolidated under Better Place Brands include:

BoxyBrownsCoffeeCompany.com

CaneCorsoCoffeeCompany.com

DobermanCoffeeCompany.com

FrenchBulldogCoffeeCompany.com

GermanShepherdCoffeeCompany.com

GoldenRetrieverCoffeeCompany.com

GreatDaneCoffeeCompany.com

LabradorRetrieverCoffeeCompany.com

MalteseCoffeeCompany.com

PitbullCoffeeCompany.com

RottweilerCoffeeCompany.com

SaintBernardCoffeeCompany.com

Listed on the respective home page of each brand, visitors will encounter the precise rescues, shelters, and other organizations each brand supports.

“There are a number of organizations out there that advertise donations to charity,” Carson remarked, “but it’s often difficult to tell precisely where those funds are going. We’re very specific about it. And we have plans to grow each brand so we can include even more organizations in the very near future.”

On the horizon for Better Place Brands is a thirteenth company that supports Cat Rescue. In addition, Better Place Brands will be adding new products to its existing line-up coffee and apparel, soon, and Carson has plans to expand the number of hyper-focused businesses under the umbrella of Better Placed Brands from a dozen to at least 20, this year.

Through academic coursework, mentorships, and other learning opportunities, Chaminade University’s Hogan Entrepreneurial Program, students learn first-hand from experienced Hawaii business leaders and entrepreneurs about the process of getting a new idea up and running.

Better Place Brands believes in the power of authenticity to attract customers and the usefulness of collaboration to make the world a better place. Through an intense focus on customer satisfaction and by adding “affinity” to “quality,” “value,” and “service,” the company builds brands people trust and partners with customers to benefit causes they hold dear.

Better Place Brands will be headquartered in Carson’s hometown of Hudson, Ohio; although the company’s coffee is roasted at facilities located in Temecula, California and Chicago, Illinois.

Posted: January 25, 2022

Source: Better Place Brands