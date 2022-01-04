ARISE Integrated Industrial Platform (IIP) Joins ITMF

ZURICH — January 4, 2022 — In January 2022, the textile division of ARISE Integrated Industrial Platform (IIP), based in the UAE, has joined ITMF as a new Corporate Member.

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (IIP) identifies industrial gaps in African countries to unlock value and create new industries. The objective is to industrialize key sectors by creating local transformation, maximizing production, efficiency, and cost, which in turn generates local value addition.

Arise IIP seek to boost exports, enable local transformation of raw materials and promote trade by tailor-made special economic zones in Gabon, Benin and Togo. In Benin and Togo Arise IIP will focus at creating value chains for the textile industry – from raw material sourcing to resource transformation through manufacturing, to exporting final products.

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) founded in 1904 is the international forum of the global textile value chain. Its members are from textile and apparel producing countries representing 90 percent of global production.

“By becoming a Corporate Member of ITMF, Arise IIP will benefit from a unique international network, the expertise of ITMF, and an international platform for the global textile value chain where international trends and are discussed. Likewise, ITMF and ITMF’s members will benefit from Arise’s activities in West Africa”, stated Dr. Christian Schindler, director general of ITMF.

Rajaguru Raja, the CEO of Arise IIP (Textile Division), commented that “by joining ITMF we have access to all major players in the global textile and apparel value chain. The world is getting more and more integrated. Therefore, cooperation along the global textile value chain and understanding its complexity and dynamics are paramount”.

Posted: January 4, 2022

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)