American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) Announces Its Pavilion For SURFACES 2022

DALTON, Ga. — January 6, 2022 — Stephanie Manis, Executive Director of the American Floorcovering Alliance, announced that it would host four exhibiting brands at The International Surface Event (TISE) February 1-3 in Las Vegas, Booth 821/918. “At major flooring shows, both here and abroad, the AFA promotes American and international flooring-related manufacturers, products and services that are positioned to make their mark in the industry,” said Manis. “If you want to see the next big idea, stop by the AFA Pavilion.”

Who you will meet at the AFA SURFACES 2022 Pavilion:

DeZign, NA is a family-owned residential and commercial waterproof and hardwood floor covering distributor. The company is located in Georgia and Florida and serves Canada through direct container and truckload programs.

FloorZap is a flooring and remodeling cloud-based software company with over 20 years of experience. Organize and streamline quotes, invoicing, contracts, materials ordering, scheduling, and much more.

Piedmont Commercial Carpets has offered highly styled, custom patterned carpets for over 35 years. Clients include hotels, offices, retail, restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers, and other commercial environments.

SNAPTECH manufactures SnapCaps, an ingenious way that converts luxury vinyl planks into stair noses, creating an easy to install, durable, affordable, and attractive stair covering. It’s the perfect maintenance-free, long-term solution for any stair project.

Posted: January 6, 2022

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)